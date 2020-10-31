1/1
Patricia Ann Jeffrey
1940 - 2020
ADDISON - Patricia Ann Jeffrey, age 80, of Addison died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital.

She was born on April 28, 1940, in Detroit to Lincoln and Lorene (Moore) Ludwig. Patricia devoted her time taking care of special needs individuals until her retirement.

She is survived by a daughter, Lauri (Tim) Knox of Adrian; a son, Tad (Dellena) Jeffrey of Adrian; grandchildren, Adam, Chase, Josh, Lance and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Gabby, Kassy, Brooke, Jak, Caden, Kinsley, Blake and Addy; a sister, Nancy Chambo of Detroit; and a brother, Rick (Susan) Ludwig of Ypsilanti.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

At Patricia's request, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will take place at this time.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
