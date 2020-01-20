|
MANITOU BEACH - Patricia Ann Sayre died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at age 73.
She is survived by her husband, James D. Sayre; her children, Jill Sayre and Matt Sayre; her grandson, Max Hall; and her sisters, Kathy (Doug) Haskell and Michelle (Jim) Ott.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hon. C. Ralph Kohn and Lorraine C. Kohn.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was happiest when surrounded by her family. Her kindness, generous spirit and gentle but formidable strength will be profoundly missed by those who knew and loved her.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home, Hudson, Mich.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020