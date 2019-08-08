|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Patricia Brady, formerly known as Sister Francis Kevin, died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. She was 80 years of age and in the 61st year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Patricia was born in Chicago, Ill., to Francis and Mary (Quinn) Brady. She graduated from Aquinas High School in Chicago, and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Master of Arts degree in English from Michigan State University in East Lansing, and a Master of Arts degree in Education Administration from Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Sister Patricia spent over 36 years ministering in education in Adrian, Ypsilanti and Lansing, Michigan; Tampa, Fla.; Westchester and Chicago, Ill.; and New Orleans, La., including 10 years as associate principal in Westchester and two years as director of student affairs in Tampa. She served 10 years as coordinator/liaison for the Dominican Youth Ministry in Westchester, and as executive director of the Dominican Association of Secondary Schools, one year in Westchester and five years in New Orleans. Sister also ministered for two-and-a-half years as an elementary teacher at St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, an Adrian Dominican sponsored institution. She served the Congregation for six years as Chapter Prioress of the Upper Midwest Chapter. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2017.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Daniel Brady and Francis Brady. She is survived by her sisters: Mary Quinn Brady of Homewood, Ill., and Colleen McGuire (John) of Plainfield, Ill.
Welcome of Sister Patricia will be on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Monday, Aug 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019