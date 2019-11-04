Home

Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Patricia DeJonghe


1970 - 2019
Patricia DeJonghe Obituary
BRITTON - Patricia DeJonghe, age 79, of Britton passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Fieldstone in Tecumseh.

She was born March 28, 1940, in Brunswick, Ga., the daughter of the late Dan and Reda (Collins) Wainwright. On June 20, 1959, in Tecumseh she married LeRoy DeJonghe, and they have shared 60 years together.

Patricia was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and worked for many years for the post office and also as a volunteer at Herrick Hospital.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Leroy; two sons, Douglas (Barbara) DeJonghe of Tecumseh and Michael (Amy) DeJonghe of Britton; two brothers, Cliff (Carolyn) Holtz of Manitou Beach and Anthony (Lois) Holtz of Onsted; two sisters, Norma Tuckerman of Adrian and Christine (Tom) Hoelzer of Coldwater, four grandchildren, Brian (Tiffany) DeJonghe, Ashley (Shawn) Florence, Nathan (Aubrey) DeJonghe and Adam DeJonghe; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dan Wainwright and Reda Wainwright Holtz, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Irwin Holtz, and a brother, David Holtz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Visitation for Patricia will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place at Ridgeway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
