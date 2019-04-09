|
ADRIAN - Sister Patricia DeMay, formerly known as Sister Mary Cuthbert, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Toledo Hospital. She was 87 years of age and in the 70th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Patricia was born in Jackson, Mich., to Cuthbert and Myrtle (Bleicher) DeMay. Sister graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin and a Master of Arts degree in education administration, both from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian. She also received a Specialist Education degree in curriculum and a Doctor of Education degree in curriculum, both from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.
Sister spent 53 years ministering in education and library services in Elmwood Park and Flossmoor, Ill.; Utica, Romeo, Lansing, Flint, Adrian and Hillsdale, Mich.; St. Petersburg and Miami Shores, Fla.; and Livingston, Ala. She was an education lecturer at Barry College (University) in Miami Shores, Fla., for one year; and also ministered for two years as an elementary teacher at Catholic Central and as an instructor at Siena Heights in Adrian. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2013.
Sister Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, John DeMay; and her sister, Mary Arbour. Sister is survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Welcome of Sister Patricia will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
