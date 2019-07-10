|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Patricia Dolan, formerly known as Sister Kevin Patrice Dolan, died on July 8, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 85 years of age and in the 67th year of her religious profession.
Sister Patricia was born in Chicago, Ill., to William and Catherine (Newton) Dolan. She graduated from Aquinas High School in Chicago, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Master of Earth Science degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., a Master of Teaching Mathematics degree from the University of Detroit (Detroit-Mercy) in Detroit, Mich., and a Master of Library Science degree from Rosary College, now Dominican University, in River Forest, Ill.
Sister Patricia spent 25 years ministering in education in Dearborn and Detroit, Mich.; Henderson, Nev.; Mundelein and Wilmette, Ill.; and Oakland, Calif. Her teaching ministry included two institutions of the Congregation: Dominican High School in Detroit for six years; and Regina Dominican High School in Illinois for five years. She was a data resources coordinator for two years for Galvin Library in Chicago, Ill., and manager for six years for the Milner Library in Normal, Ill. Sister was an editor for one and a half years at Scott Foresman Company in Glenview, Ill.; and for eight years at Addison Wesley Publishing Company in Menlo Park, Calif. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, in 2010.
Sister Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Margaret Zepeda; and her brother, William Dolan, Jr. She is survived by a sister, Maureen Silver, of Santa Rosa, Calif.
Welcome of Sister Patricia will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 10 to July 11, 2019