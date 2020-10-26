1/1
Patricia J. Prewo
1950 - 2020
ADRIAN - Patricia J. Prewo, 70, of Adrian passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

She was born June 23, 1950, in Adrian to Patricia (Waddell) and Joseph Yerkes and was raised by her mother and stepfather, Gerald "Bud" Rice. Pat graduated from Madison High School in 1969 and attended Adrian College.

On May 7, 1977, she married James Prewo at St. Mary's Church, and he survives.

Pat worked for various companies in Adrian including Commercial Savings Bank, Adrian State Bank and Meijer. She was dedicated to her family and loved the family dogs too.

In addition to James, her husband of 43 years, she is survived by their sons, James (April) Prewo II of Adrian and Christopher (Heather) Prewo of Mt. Pleasant; six grandsons, Tyler, Spencer, Hunter, Parker, Jack and Drew; and a sister, Terry (Eric) McClain.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; son, Michael; and sister, Paula Handley. Mass of the Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020, at the St. Mary Campus of the Holy Family Parish with the Rev. Michael Newman O.S.F.S. as celebrant. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service.

Contributions in memory of Pat are suggested to the Lenawee Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
