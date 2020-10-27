1/1
Patricia Louise "Pat" Smoke
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUDSON - Patricia "Pat" Louise Smoke, age 85, of Hudson passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital, Indianapolis, Ind.

Patricia was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Addison to Ernest and Ruby (Murphy) Elston. On Nov. 8, 1952, Pat married Lloyd Smoke and he preceded her in death 2008. Patricia and her husband owned and operated L.R. Smoke and Sons Trucking.

Pat is survived by her three sons: Richard Smoke of Clayton, Dennis Smoke (Pam) of Hudson and Douglas Smoke of Clayton; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Dana Elston of Addison and James Elston of Addison.

Along with her husband Lloyd, Patricia is preceded death by her parents; one sister Marlene Rowley and two brothers, Dean and Bernard Elston.

Visitation for Pat will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, at Maple Grove Cemetery with Elder Rodney Duncan officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and a mask will be required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Library, or the Young Adventures Scholarship Program. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved