HUDSON - Patricia "Pat" Louise Smoke, age 85, of Hudson passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital, Indianapolis, Ind.
Patricia was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Addison to Ernest and Ruby (Murphy) Elston. On Nov. 8, 1952, Pat married Lloyd Smoke and he preceded her in death 2008. Patricia and her husband owned and operated L.R. Smoke and Sons Trucking.
Pat is survived by her three sons: Richard Smoke of Clayton, Dennis Smoke (Pam) of Hudson and Douglas Smoke of Clayton; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Dana Elston of Addison and James Elston of Addison.
Along with her husband Lloyd, Patricia is preceded death by her parents; one sister Marlene Rowley and two brothers, Dean and Bernard Elston.
Visitation for Pat will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, at Maple Grove Cemetery with Elder Rodney Duncan officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and a mask will be required.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Library, or the Young Adventures Scholarship Program. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.