ANN ARBOR - Patrick Espinoza, age 62, of Ann Arbor and formerly of Adrian passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Guest House of Fowlerville.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1957, in Adrian, the son of John "Tony" and Rosa (Terrazas) Espinoza. Patrick was a member of the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus. He enjoyed sports, drawing and music.
Patrick is survived and loved by many friends and family that will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Patrick will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph's Campus in Adrian, with the Rev. Tim McIntyre presiding. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the service at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday. A private interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Risberg Hospice Foundation, c/o The Guest House of Fowlerville, 135 Free St., Fowlerville, MI 48836, or to the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020