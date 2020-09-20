ONSTED - Patrick Lavon Alexander, age 77, of Onsted passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Adrian, the son of Harvey and Hazel (Jarrett) Alexander. Patrick was a graduate of Adrian High School, Class of 1961. He worked for 36 years at Peerless Gear in Clinton and Salem, Ind. He was a huge Detroit Tigers fan. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
Patrick loved to bake and cook as well as woodworking. He owned and operated Crossroads Alpaca Farm in Fredericksburg, Ind.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Hazel Alexander; one sister, Peggy Sue Alexander; and stepfather, Tom Dempsey.
He is survived by his children, Corinne (William) Schlueter and Keith (Kimberly) Alexander and their mother, Eileen Schlueter; one sister, Suzanne Miller; two brothers, Brad Dempsey and Jeff (Sheri) Dempsey; and three grandchildren, Cole Weirich, Jarett Weirich and Sara Schlueter.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Jerry's Pub, 650 Egan Highway, Brooklyn, MI 49230. Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m. Please RSVP via text to 517-605-0897. Masks are required, and please wear casual Detroit Tigers attire.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Lenawee Humane Society. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.