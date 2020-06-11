MANITOU BEACH - Patsy Ann McKimmy, age 72, of Manitou Beach, formerly of Hudson passed away on June 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1947, in Hudson.
Patsy is survived by her significant other, Charles Keener of Manitou Beach; her children, Kenny (Angie) McKimmy of Medina, Jody McKimmy of Hudson, Susan (Steve) Wright of Hudson, Diane (Joe) Varga of Cement City and Becky McKimmy of Adrian; two sisters, Nancy (Dennis) Parkhurst of Hudson and Dorothy Kelley of Adrian; three brothers, Junior Luft of North Adams, Chuck Luft of Addison and Bruce Fowler of Clinton.
Patsy is a grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 16, several nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended family.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann McKimmy; two brothers, Hank Luft and Richard Luft; and her parents, Ira Luft Jr. and Fred and Ella May Fowler.
Patsy loved camping, fishing and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Cremation will take place after the visitation.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will take place with 10 people at a time in the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.