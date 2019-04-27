Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
CLAYTON - Patsy Lou Rittenhouse, age 85, of Clayton, a woman of great faith, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.

She was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Dearborn, Mich., to Ralph and Marie (McConnell) Adams. On Oct. 28, 1950, she married James Rittenhouse in Adrian. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2007. Patsy had been employed by GTE for three years and had been a teacher's aide at LISD for 30 years. She was a member of Bethany Assembly of God for more than 50 years and an avid volunteer for many years at Provincial House through the church. She was also a member of the Retired School Personnel of Lenawee.

Patsy is survived by a daughter, Debra Roe of Adrian; two grandchildren, Amanda (Joshua) Butz of Clayton and Andrew Rittenhouse of Clayton; three great-grandchildren, Addison and Trevor Butz and Easton Rittenhouse; a sister, Sally Hays of Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Barbara Adams of Tennessee; Tammy Welch of Adrian, who was like a daughter to her; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by a son, James Rittenhouse, and three brothers, Dwight Buffenbarger, Ralph Adams and John Adams.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Ron Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Raisin Valley Friends Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
