TECUMSEH - Patty S. Gross, age 50, of Tecumseh passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
She was born March 5, 1970, in Tecumseh the daughter of Charles M. and Sue (Schoenlein) Gross, of Tecumseh.
Patty a life-long resident of Tecumseh, graduated from Tecumseh High School, then went on to earn her associate degree in human services (childcare development) from Jackson College.
She worked for the Lenawee Intermediate School District (LISD) serving 17 years in the pre-school department. She was a member of the St. James United Church of Christ, Saline, serving 17 years as a Sunday school teacher.
Patty was a passionate University of Michigan sports fan following hockey, softball, football, and basketball. Patty's biggest love was for her family, knitting, reading, and spending time with her dog Taffy.
Patty is survived by her parents Charles (Sue) Gross of Tecumseh; two brothers; Kevin (Joyce) Gross of Jackson, Bill (Amber) Gross, of Onsted, nephew; Taylor Gross, of Onsted and Taffy her dog.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Clinton United Church of Christ, Clinton with the Rev. Diane White, officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 210 W. Pottawatamie St. Tecumseh.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under the governor's executive order, a limited number of individuals at one time, will be allowed into the funeral home and at the church during visitation. All attendees are required to wear a proper face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patty's honor to benefit the Lenawee Humane Society.