Paul A. Lightfoot
1936 - 2020
ADRIAN - Paul A. Lightfoot, age 84, of Adrian passed away Aug. 20, 2020.

He was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Meigs County, Ohio, the son of Clarence and Margaret (Stanley) Lightfoot. On Sept. 5, 1958, he married Beverly Phenicie; she survives.

Paul served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at Kewaunee Scientific for 19 years. Paul was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Adrian. He was also a member of the Adrian DAV.

In addition to his wife, Beverly Lightfoot, he is survived by his children, Yolanda (Jerry) Waltz, Timothy (Charlene) Lightfoot and Marc (Shelby) Lightfoot; his grandchildren, Jerry Jr. (Julia) Waltz, Angela Gipperich, Robert (Jessica) Irish, Cole Lightfoot, Noah Lightfoot and Isabelle Lightfoot; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, George Lightfoot and Jerry (Sue) Lightfoot; three sisters, Mary Webster, Mona Harmon and Judy (Tom) Case; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margaret Lightfoot; siblings, Clarence Lightfoot Jr., Joseph Lightfoot, Tom Lightfoot and Betty J. Lightfoot; and twin granddaughters, Alicia and Amanda Waltz.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with the Rev. Daryl Etheridge officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian with military honors performed by the Adrian VFW Post No. 1584 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the America Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
