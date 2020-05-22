|
HUDSON - Paul David Borck, 84, of Dey Highway, Hudson died May 21, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian.
He was born April 22, 1936, in Swanton, Fulton County, Ohio the son of the late Paul V. and Elsie M. (Thompson) Borck.
Paul was a 1954 graduate of Hudson Area Schools. He married the former Margaret A. Bramer on Nov. 16, 1957. She survives.
A lifelong farmer, Paul also worked for 26 years for the former Uarco Inc. in Adrian, where he formally retired in 1984.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 62 years, Margaret, are three daughters, Susette (Rick) Wallace of Pittsford, Connie Borck of Pioneer, Tenn., and Christine (Steve) Marry of Onsted; three sons, David (Linda) Borck of Wauseon, Ohio, William (Connie) Borck of Hudson, and Steven (Jonda) Borck of Hudson; a sister, Mary (Robert) Tanner of Hudson; a brother, Tom (Cheryl) Borck of Cement City; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.
Visitation for Paul will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a predetermined number of visitors will be allowed into the chapel at a time. A private memorial mass will be held at a later date at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht as Celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Paul are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.
Published in The Daily Telegram on May 23, 2020