ADRIAN - Paul Edward Poe, age 88, of Adrian passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at home in Ft. Pierce, Fla., with his wife by his side.
He was born Sept. 30, 1931, Salyersville, Ky., the son of Byrd and Jonie (Patrick) Poe. Paul served his country a total of four years in the U.S. Army, including 18 months in Korea during the Korean War. He owned and operated Poe's Gulf on Beecher and Airport and later Poe's Mobil and Towing on U.S. 223. Paul loved playing Bluegrass music on his banjo and mandolin with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Poe; daughter, Lisa Field; grandchildren, Ryan Field and Amy Rohrbach; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Leniva Arnett, Polly House, Silas Poe, Emma Joe (Jerry) Britton and Henry (Debbie) Poe; three step-daughters, Roxanne (Terry) Waider, Cheryl (Mike) Carmony and Elaine Harper; step-son, Darrin Harper; eight step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bob Poe and Noble Poe, three sisters, Bonnie Poe and Wilma Jean Bradford and Marie Saylers, three wives, Wilma Poe, Wilda Poe and Donna Poe.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park with Military Honors performed by the Tecumseh American Legion and VFW Honor Guard Team. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019