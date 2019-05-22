|
SAND CREEK - Paula Diane Patterson, age 67, of Sand Creek passed away on May 20, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1951, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Paul and Berneice (Jones) Buehrer. On May 26, 1972, in Morenci, she married Ronald Lee Patterson and he survives.
In addition to her husband, Ronald, she is survived by a son, Lee Patterson of Delta, Ohio; a daughter, Autumn (Terry) Patterson-Stover of Morenci; two sisters, Dawn (Geoffrey) Drehobl of Vermillion, Ohio; and Scarlet Buehrer of Morenci; eight grandchildren, Samantha Jean, Emily, Randy Jr., Kade, Connor, Brooke, Samantha Kay and Kally; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Daniel P. Patterson; a grandson, Daniel P. Patterson; and a sister, Tracy Gipaya.
Services for Paula will be private at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 22 to May 23, 2019