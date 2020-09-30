HUDSON - Pauline A. Garr, 93, of Hudson died Sept. 26, 2020, in Chesapeake, Va.
She was born June 16, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Bernard and Helen (Doersam) Post. She married Richard C. Garr on Sept. 15, 1953, in Hudson and he preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1990.
Pauline graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1945 and was a lifetime member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and its Altar Rosary Society. She was active in the Hudson community as a member of the Hannan-Colvin Post No. 180 American Legion Auxiliary, The Hudson Women's Club and the H.O.S.T. Program.
She worked at the Hudson Post-Gazette and the Hudson Public Library. Pauline loved her church, her family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah (David) Moyer of Chesapeake, Va.; three sons, Richard Garr (Jan) of Hudson, Michael Garr of Grand Ledge, Mich., (currently serving in Kenya, as a Mary Knoll Missioner) and Stephen Garr of Hilton Head, S.C.; three sisters, Jeannette Wesholski of Grand Rapids, Mich., Linda Richmond of Grand Rapids, Helen Sproessig of Onsted; three brothers, James Post of Jackson, Lawrence (Mary) Post of Perrysburg, Ohio, George (Cheryl) Post of Findlay; sister-in-law Arlene Garr; 11 grandchildren, Matthew (Debbie), Sarah (Chris), Jason (Katie), Ryan, Kara, Alex and Alison (Ted), Dan (Lindsey), Cindy (Tim), Brooke; 12 great-grandchildren; Grace, Kate, Matthew, Nathan, Haylee, Kamryn, Cassidy, Taylor, Payton, Mia, Harper and Livi, many nieces and nephews and very special friend, TJ Klein.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Horvath, Evelyn Townsend, Teresa Couling and brothers, Robert Post, Charles Post and numerous in-laws.
A funeral mass for the soul of Pauline will be celebrated by Father Todd Koenigsknecht on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. concluding with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson.
Memorial contributions in honor of Pauline are suggested to Sacred Heart School, Sacred Heart Church, or Comfort Care Hospice in Chesapeake: 667 Kingsborough Square #201, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhomes.com.