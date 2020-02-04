|
HUDSON - Pauline May Yatzek, age 93 of Hudson, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
She was born on May 28, 1926, in Adrian, the daughter of Earl and Edna (Bigelow) Wilson. She was a 1944 graduate of Blissfield High School. Pauline married John R. Dunne on Dec. 4, 1947, in Blissfield and he preceded her in death in 1975. On May 27, 2000, she married Howard Yatzek at Medina Federated Church and he survives. Pauline was a member of Medina Federated Church. She enjoyed roller skating, gardening, flowers and sewing.
In addition to her husband, Howard, Pauline is survived by four sons, David (Bonnie) Dunne, Howard "Butch" Jr. (Joyce) Yatzek, Earl "Jim" (Deborah) Yatzek, and Roger (Heidi) Yatzek; a daughter, Sally (James) Dickson; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John; parents; and a brother, Dale Wilson and sister, Helen Powell.
A memorial service for Pauline will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before the service at the Medina Federated Church, with the Rev. Darren Lemmon officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Medina Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020