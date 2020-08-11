JASPER - Penelope "Penny" Ann (Harris) Herriman, age 79, of Jasper passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born on April 6, 1941, in Adrian to David and Geraldine (Lerch) Harris. On Nov. 3, 1961, Penny married Roger Gaylord Herriman. They were happily married for 58 years.
Penny ran a day care center for 25 years then started working for the Lenawee County Treasurers Office until her retirement in 2006. She dedicated over 30 years to the Sand Creek Community Schools Athletic Boosters volunteering her time to run Bingo.
She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Penny is survived by her husband Gaylord Herriman; three sons, Jeff (Cheryl) Herriman, Jim (Dee) Herriman, Jay (Doreen) Herriman; grandchildren, Catherine Herriman, Elizabeth Herriman, Gabrielle Simpkins, Luke Herriman, Todd Herriman, Jace Herriman, Steven Lampar, Michael Herriman, Justin Herriman; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Pam Marlatt, Pat Harris, Paul Harris and Joe Harris.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents David and Geraldine Harris.
At Penny's request, cremation has taken place. The family is planning a Memorial to be held after restrictions from COVID-19 are eased/lifted.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Jasper Bible Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.