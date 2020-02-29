Home

Peter Leon Ambs Jr.


1939 - 2020
Peter Leon Ambs Jr. Obituary
BRITTON - Peter Leon Ambs, Jr., 81, of Britton died Wednesday morning, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family under the compassionate care of Hospice of Lenawee.

On Feb. 19, 1963, Peter married Mary Clark in Jackson. They recently celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are his children, Peter L. (Debbie) Ambs, III of Albuquerque, N.M., and Suzanne Mary (Wes) Exelby of Britton; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Frederick Paul Ambs; and sister, Doris Morris.

Per Peter's request, cremation will take place. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in the spring. Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions to honor Peter are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
