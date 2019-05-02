Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Keriacos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Takis Keriacos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Takis Keriacos Obituary
TECUMSEH - Peter Takis Keriacos, age 91, of Tecumseh, formerly of Redford and Lansing, passed away April 30, 2019.

Peter is survived by his son, Mark Paul (Susan) Keriacos, and grandsons, Joseph and Robert Anthony Keriacos.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Fr. Nicolas H. Kotsis as celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Clinton, with military honors performed by the United States Army Honor Guard Team. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now