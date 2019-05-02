|
TECUMSEH - Peter Takis Keriacos, age 91, of Tecumseh, formerly of Redford and Lansing, passed away April 30, 2019.
Peter is survived by his son, Mark Paul (Susan) Keriacos, and grandsons, Joseph and Robert Anthony Keriacos.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Fr. Nicolas H. Kotsis as celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. preceding the service. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Clinton, with military honors performed by the United States Army Honor Guard Team. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2019