|
|
ADRIAN - Philip N. Smith, 92, of Adrian was called home by his Lord and Savior Friday morning, May 15, 2020.
He was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Hudson to Russell and Cora (Randall) Smith, the fifth of seven children.
Philip graduated from Adrian High School in 1947 after serving one year in the U.S. Navy during World War II. While attending Northwestern Bible College in Minnesota, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War for three years.
In 1955, he met and married the love of his life, Norma Klauka, from North Branch, Mich. In addition to being a loving husband and dedicated father to his five children, Philip was an avid U of M sports fan and loyal follower of the Detroit Tigers and Lions. Philip worked for National Life & Accident Insurance Co. and later Metropolitan Life. In 1966, he went to work for Aget Manufacturing, retiring from there in 1992. Most importantly, he served the Lord Jesus in various ways including ministering at the county jail, leading worship, serving as a deacon, financially supporting missionaries and faithfully gathering with other believers, most recently at Maple Avenue Bible Church in Adrian.
Philip is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Norma Smith; his children, Jennifer (Steve) Righter of Nashville, Tenn., Terry (Sharon) Smith of Adrian, Matthew (Susan) Smith of Hudson and Julie (Todd) Stiles of Ankeny, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and one sister; his son, Jeffrey Smith; and great-grandson, Reid Fitzpatrick.
Visitation for friends and family will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Maple Avenue Bible Church, 735 W. Maple Ave., Adrian. A private graveside service for the family will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 17 to May 18, 2020