ADRIAN - Philip Waldfogel, age 79, of Adrian died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 12, 1940, in Wauseon, Ohio to Roy and Catherine (Chambers) Waldfogel.
Philip is survived by a sister, Judy Wood; a brother, Jerry (Jackie) Waldfogel; and seven nieces and nephews, Nancy (Mike) Posten, Stephen (Nancy) Wood, Diana (Tim) Eichenauer, Michael (Holly) Wood, Julie Waldfogel, Daniel Waldfogel, and Carri (Brandon) Griesinger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gene Waldfogel.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with his nephew, the Rev. Michael Wood officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shepherd Program at Berean Baptist Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.