HUDSON - Phillip Jerry Eberhard, age 78 years, of Hudson passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Hudson with Pastor Carol J. Freeland officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the church. There will also be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. A complete obituary will be in tomorrow's edition. www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020