|
|
TIPTON - Phillip John Broich, age 57, of Tipton, passed away on April 4, 2020, at Michigan Medicine.
He was born on July 21, 1962, in Adrian, the son of Edward and Margaret (Keifer) Broich.
Phillip graduated from Adrian High School in 1981. Before going on disability, Phillip worked for Pizza Hut in Adrian. He enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes and was self-taught at tying fish flies. He enjoyed many trips with his family from fishing in the mountains of Colorado, taking a charter flight over the Grand Canyon, and in 2013, doing the 6-mile Crazy Horse Mountain hike in South Dakota. Phillip will always be remembered by his family and friends for his big heart.
In addition to his father, Ed, Phillip is survived by two sisters, Laura (Craig) Schuttes of Colorado and Beth Frey of Adrian; three brothers, Ed (Denise) Broich of Hudson, Wayne (Debbie) Broich of Pinckney and Chris (Kim) Broich of Tecumseh; five nieces and five nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and nephew, Chad Austin.
Cremation has taken place. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020