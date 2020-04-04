|
MUSKEGON - Phillip Michael Mueller, age 53, of Muskegon passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.
He was born Nov. 27, 1966, in Ypsilanti, the son of Gary and Mary Anne (Komon) Mueller.
Phil graduated in 1985 from Britton-Macon High School and was the president and salutatorian of his class. He attended Siena Heights College and proudly served his country in the U.S Air Force. After his service he worked for General Electric and Siemens. He was very accomplished working with computers in his career.
Phil was blessed with family and friends that cared for him dearly. He was a great father, brother and son. He was a talented athlete, and given the opportunity to try a new sport he was first in line. He was a coach for his and other kids in several sports. Phil liked taking time for himself out on the water fishing. He gave back to his communities in which he lived. Rarely did he ever not greet someone with a handshake or smile.
Phil loved his family unconditionally and would step up when they needed him. He shined a light on everyone he met, ensuring they would get a smile and a laugh each time they came in contact. Phil took the greatest pride in being a father and would say his greatest accomplishment was his two children, Phillip and Katie.
Phil is survived by his children, Phillip Michael II (Megan) Mueller and Katie Mueller; his parents, Gary and Mary Anne Mueller; a brother, Tom (Yvonne) Mueller; nephew, Nathan Mueller; uncles, Tom Komon, Chuck (Donna) Mueller, David Mueller and Randy Mueller; aunts, Terry Starkey, Karolyn (Bob) Haarala, Paula Mueller, Mary Sue Amas, Jana (David) DeJonghe and Beth Corey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Anne Komon and Walter and Pauline Mueller; uncle, Charles Komon; and one aunt, Debra Mueller.
In accordance with Phil's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020