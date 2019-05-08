|
|
ADRIAN -Sister Philomena Perreault, formerly known as Marie Therese Perreault, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 94 years of age and in the 67th year of her religious profession: 51 years in the Dominican Sisters of Edmonds, Wash., and 16 years in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister was born in Manchester, N.H., to Arthur and Marie (Arel) Perreault. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy in Seattle, Wash., and received a Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Gray's Harbor Community College in Aberdeen, Wash.
Sister spent nine years ministering in environmental services in Everett and Edmonds, Wash., and in Menlo Park, Calif. She served as a nurse for seven years at St. Helen Hospital in Chehalis, one year at St. Joseph Hospital in Aberdeen and four years at St. Alphonsus Convent in Seattle. Sister ministered for 10 years at the Mexican Mission Clinic in Acolman, Mexico, serving the people and orphans in fulfilling the role of mother, nurse and care giver for the children, staff and volunteers. In 1997 she began her ministry in Haiti and served for 11 years at Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos Orphanage where she was in charge of the infants and toddlers. She then moved to Pere Damien Hospital in the mountains of Kenscoff, Haiti, where she ministered to the orphans for four years. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2010.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Irene DiPietro and Rita Perreault; and a brother, Lucian Perreault. She is survived by nieces, nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Rite of Committal (burial) for Sister Philomena will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in the Congregation cemetery. A Memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in St. Catherine Chapel. The Ritual of Remembering will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Rose Room at the Dominican Life Center.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 8 to May 9, 2019