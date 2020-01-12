Home

Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Phyliss J. Brininstool

Phyliss J. Brininstool Obituary
BROOKLYN - Phyllis J. Brininstool, 75, of Brooklyn passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, under the loving care of the Hospice of Lenawee home, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services for Phyllis will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with Richard Covell officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills, Adrian. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. A full obituary may be found and online condolences and memories are welcomed at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
