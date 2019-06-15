|
ADRIAN - Phyllis "Ann" DeFoor, age 72, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly at home on June 4, 2019.
Ann was born Dec. 2, 1946, to Ocie and Woodrow DeFoor in Alabama. She retired from CVS Pharmacy in 2013. Ann truly enjoyed working as a Foster Grandparent and loved all the precious children. She also rescued many cats, which were her babies. She was a "mom" to all of them.
Ann was a sweet and caring person who was full of love and laughter. She will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.
Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 15 to June 16, 2019