HUDSON - Phyllis J. Talbott, age 93 years, of Hudson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.
She was born May 11, 1926, in Jackson, the daughter of Hartsel L. and Olive O. (Sutton) Talbott. Phyllis worked at Thompson Savings Bank in Hudson for over 40 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member and volunteer at Hidden Lake Gardens in Tipton. Phyllis enjoyed the outdoors, golfing and traveling.
Surviving Phyllis is her brother, Harold Talbott of Sugarland, Texas; three nephews, Terry (Norma) Talbott of Plano, Texas, Daniel Talbott of Sugarland, Texas, and Thomas Talbott of Houston, Texas; and several friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack Talbott.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. Elton Spurgeon officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorials are suggested to Hidden Lake Gardens, 6214 Monroe Rd. (M-50), Tipton, MI 49287. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020