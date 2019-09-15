Home

Phyllis K. Baugh

Phyllis K. Baugh Obituary
ADRIAN - Phyllis K. Baugh, age 72, of Adrian passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

A full obituary may be viewed online where you may also share memories and condolences at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
