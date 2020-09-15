TECUMSEH - Ralph George Schafer, age 95, of Tecumseh passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Cambrian Assisted Living in Tecumseh.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1924, in Wyandotte the son of the late Joseph Herman and Frieda Eliza (Sell) Schafer. On Aug. 18, 1951, he married Madeline Ruth Lange and they shared 64 years together before her death on Dec. 3, 2015.
Ralph was a lifelong farmer and moved with his family from Wyandotte to Macon in the late 1940s along with a herd of dairy cows. At that time, he became a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Britton and was active in the church.
He met and married a peach of a woman, Madeline, who kept the family in line. He was a hands-on builder, mechanic, designer, machine operator and lawn mower extraordinaire. Ralph looked forward to helping his family with their "projects." He loved to bowl, fish and especially family summer vacations at their cottage in Hillman.
He and his wife enjoyed traveling and wintered at their home in Frostproof, Fla.
Ralph is survived by his children; Susan (Frank) Cunningham-Enos of Onsted, Keith (Cheryl) Schafer of Adrian, Alan (Tracey) Schafer and Scott (Laura) Schafer, both of Onsted and Ruthann (Jeffrey) Austin of Anchorage, Alaska; his siblings, Howard (Joan) Schafer, Joyce Schultz, Melvin Schafer, Ilene (Edward) Schroeder and Joel (Joyce) Schafer; 15 grandchildren, Shannon (Justin) Miller, Robert Cunningham, Christopher Cunningham, Andrew (Sara) Schafer, Gregory Schafer, Laura (Adam) Jolliff, William (Sarah) Schafer, A.J. (Sarah) Schafer, Kelsey Schafer, Jack Schafer, Katie Austin, Anna Schafer, Tyler Austin, Claire Schafer and Chloe Schafer; six great-grandchildren, Thomas Cunningham, Madelyn Miller, Sophia Miller, Elliott Schafer, Peyton Schafer and Riley Jo Schafer.
Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sons; Jack in infancy and Jeffery Schafer; two sisters, Blanche and Myrtle Schafer; brother, Paul Schafer, sisters in-law, Helen Schafer and Barbara Schafer and brother-in-law, Gerald Schultz.
Visitation for Ralph will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Britton. Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Dave McCarty officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hour or Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.