Ralph Morgret
1950 - 2020
PRATTVILLE - Ralph Morgret, age 70, of Prattville passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital.

He was born on July 27, 1950, in Hudson to Lloyd Morgret and Norean Deck (Lawrence) Gibbs. He married Dorothy Schmig on March 3, 1972, and she along with their infant son, Stacy preceded him in death. On Feb. 21, 1976, Ralph married RoxAnne Thompson, and she survives.

Ralph proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He enjoyed hunting, camping and riding his motorcycle, but what was most important to Ralph was spending as much time as possible with his family.

In addition to his wife, RoxAnne, he is survived by his children, Tonya (Jay) Blaker, Larry (Tammy) Morgret, Kamie (Bryan) McMullen, Angela (Steve) Parsons and Erin (Amelia) Stockford; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, George (Roxie) Morgret, Roger (Connie) Morgret, Lloydette Willnow and Debbie Rule.

In addition to his first wife, infant son and parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lawrence Gibbs; brother, Ed Morgret; and sister, Yvonne Quinn.

Visitation for Ralph will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Prattville Community Church with the Rev. Gary Stauffer officiating.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Ralph's memory are asked to consider the American Heart Association.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
