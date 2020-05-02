|
DEERFIELD - Ramona Ann Meyer, age 95, of Deerfield died April 29, 2020, at Blissfield Place.
Ramona is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Gary) Rogers of Rochester Hills, Mich.; a son, Gregory (Annette) Meyer of Deerfield; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons; a great-grandson; and a sister.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. A Celebration Mass in honor of Ramona will be held later this year.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Light of Christ-St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2020