ADRIAN - Randall (Randy) Rumler, age 55, of Adrian passed away on July 3, 2020, at Michigan Medicine.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1964, in Adrian to Franklin and Vivian (Hahn) Rumler. He was a 1983 graduate of Adrian High School, received his associate degree in Criminal Justice from Washtenaw Community College and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1987 – 1991.
For the past 24 years Randy was employed at Gus Harrison Correctional Facility as a Corrections Officer. On Feb. 3, 2014, in Jackson, Randy married the love of his life Alisha Nicole Baker and she survives. Randy was a diehard Notre Dame fan and never missed a game. Randy will forever be remembered by his family and friends for his bright smile and larger than life laugh. In his free time, he enjoyed, golfing, camping, snowmobiling, sports and hanging out with his dogs and cats.
Randy's love for Notre Dame was second only to the love he had for his family. In addition to his wife, Alisha, Randy is survived by four children, Sheldon Sharp, Garrett (Jessica) Sharp, Makenna Sharp, and Raelynn Rumler all of Adrian; a brother, Ryan (Tammy) Rumler of South Haven; and a sister, Robin Rumler of Adrian; a mother-in-law Diane Rasor of Adrian; a brother-in-law Derick Gerth (Carla) of Hillsdale; a grandson Derek, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, Anthony, Tyler, Nicholas, Jacob, Chase, Coltin, Bayli, Emma and Tucker that thought the world of him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved grandma, Johanna Hahn.
Visitation for Randy will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social restrictions that are currently in place, there will be limitations on how long individuals can visit with the family and we are strongly encouraging the wearing of masks.
Go Irish!