Randolph J. "Randy" Osborne
1946 - 2020
ADRIAN - Randolph J. "Randy" Osborne, age 74, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1946, in Adrian the son of John and Violet (Roe) Osborne. On Feb. 24, 2001, in Quincy, Ill., he married Susan R. (Post) Dunmire, and she survives.

Randy had been employed with Swank and Tuttle Press and Frye Printing until his retirement. Randy enjoyed camping, bonfires, fishing and NASCAR. Most of all, Randy loved being surrounded by his family and the ones he loved.

In addition to his wife, Sue, and his mom, Violet, he is survived by three sons, Jon (Michelle) Osborne, Josh (Wendi) Osborne and Justin (Becca) Dunmire; two daughters, Brandi (Oscar) Saenz and Jennifer (Donald) Maggart; his brother, Mitch Kelley; and 16 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, John; son, John Dunmire; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Kelley.

Per Randy's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private celebration of life at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Lenawee Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
