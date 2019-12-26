Home

Randy Dean Davis


1960 - 2019
Randy Dean Davis Obituary
ADRIAN - Randy Dean Davis, age 59, of Adrian passed away on Oct. 22, 2019.
He was born on April 5, 1960. He is survived by his son Jason Davis; two daughters, Patience (Matt) Ramey and Destiny Davis; four grandsons and two granddaughters, all of Florida and one granddaughter, Mariah Davis, of Adrian. Also surviving are two step-sisters; his aunt, Linda Bovee; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Felver and father, Robert Davis; brother, Ronnie Arnold; one daughter, Serenity; one step-sister; and his aunt, Carolyn Hillman. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, MI 49221.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019
