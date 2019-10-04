Home

Randy Raymond Riedberger


1970 - 2019
Randy Raymond Riedberger Obituary
TECUMSEH - Randy Raymond Riedberger, age 49, of Tecumseh died suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

He was born Jan. 22, 1970, in Tecumseh, the son of the late Leroy and Dolores (Solarski) Riedberger.

Randy graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1988 and was working at Control Gaging in Ann Arbor. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. He loved kids, animals, fantasy football, electronic gadgets, computer programming, all types of sports and music, and he loved to get a joke over on anyone he could for a laugh. Randy loved his many friends, far too many to count (who sometimes called him "Panda" or "Cheeseburger"), and he loved to have his friends and family over for bonfires. Most important to Randy was spending time with his family and friends.

Randy is survived by his brother, Jeff (Dana) Riedberger of Tecumseh; a niece, Lindsey Riedberger; a nephew, Matthew Riedberger; a great-niece, Kristin; a great-nephew, Eli; and his special friend, Theresa. In addition to his parents, Randy is preceded in death by his stepdad, Oran "Sonny" Pulsipher; grandparents, Hazel and Algae Riedberger and Mary and Raymond Solarski; and his beloved cat, Shadow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place for Randy at noon on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 8 p.m., where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
