ADRIAN - Raven "Ray" Raleigh, age 82, of Adrian passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
He was born April 6, 1937, in Hazard, Ky., the only child of James and Mahala (Combs) Raleigh.
On Sept. 7, 1955, he married Yvonne LaRue in Flint, and they were blessed with 64 years together.
Ray was a much-loved supervisor for General Motors, retiring with 42 years of service. He was a faithful member of the Adrian First United Methodist Church where he served as head usher for many years. Ray loved his church and warmly welcomed members and visitors alike. His favorite pastimes included camping, hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking. He also volunteered for the Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels. Ray's greatest joy was his family.
In addition to his wife, Yvonne, he is survived by their children: Debra (Johnny) Hall, Gary (Joanna) Raleigh, Barbara (Daniel) Villarreal, Trisha (Paul) Kintner, Mary (Kelvin) Cabose and Jim (Lisa) Raleigh, all of Adrian; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Raleigh; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and his first great-great-grandchild, who is also on the way. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Judy Standish, Sandra Poag and Mary Alice LaRue; a dear family friend Darlene Carson; his dog, Cookie; and cat, Angel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Scott Raleigh.
The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Lenawee, including Raelynn, Angie, Crissy and David.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Adrian First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Drew Hart and the Rev. Linda Farley officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh. Visitation will be held at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Ray may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, First United Methodist Church or Lenawee Humane Society. Online memories and condolences are welcome at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020