|
|
ALLEN - Raymond Dale Brendel, 83, of Allen passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Hillsdale Hospital.
He was born Aug. 7, 1935, in Highland to Berton and Lillian (Hutchings) Brendel. He married Mary Hebner on Oct. 7, 1961, and she survives.
He was a 1953 graduate of Holly High School, continuing on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army. Raymond was employed in television for nine years out of Flint as well as the owner/operator of Southlawn Motel in Adrian for 23 years. He was a member of the Exchange Club in Adrian, serving as president from 1976-77; the Adrian Chamber of Commerce, and Adrian First United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. Ray enjoyed bowling and time spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, Mary, Raymond is survived by daughters, Amy (Will) Israel of Glenville, N.Y., and Heidi (Robert) Priestap of Gaylord; sons, Ted (Brenda) Brendel of Allen, Tod (Carolann) Brendel of Chesterfield, Mo., and Brian (Denise) Brendel of Toronto, Ontario; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marilyn; and two brothers, Donald and David.
Funeral services for Raymond D. Brendel will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Larry Rubingh officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials are suggested to Great Lakes Hospice. To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2019