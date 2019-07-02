Home

JACKSON - Raymond Harold Smith, age 86 of Jackson, formerly of Adrian, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Adrian, to Harold and Ruth (Hilyard) Smith. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1955. On July 27, 1955, Raymond married Shirley Carr in Adrian and she survives. Raymond had been employed by Rawsonville Ford for 30 years, retiring on Sept. 1, 1993. He attended Bethel Baptist Church. Ray enjoyed doing woodworking projects and building model railroads.

In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by two sons; Rick Smith of Jackson, and Steven Smith of Jackson, two daughters; Teresa (Myron) Powers of Adrian and Tonya Applegate of Jackson; two half brothers, Harold Smith and Norman Smith; two sisters, Marilyn Beehler of Adrian and Pat Koons of Adrian; one granddaughter, Catherine Elaine Smith; two grandsons, Nathaniel and Caleb Applegate. Preceding him in death were his parents; stepparents, a brother, Bernard Smith, and a son-in-law Joseph Applegate.

Funeral services for Raymond will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian with Ken Pierpont officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #97 and V.F.W. Post #1584 Annis-Fint. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Home Health Care and Hospice of Jackson. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 2 to July 3, 2019
