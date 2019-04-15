|
|
TIPTON - Raymond L. Stockinger, age 92, passed away April 13, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home, Adrian.
Raymond L. Stockinger was born May 9, 1926, in Manchester, the son of Ernest and Gertrude (Blowers) Stockinger. On June 7, 1947, he married Marian Buss in Chelsea. She survives. Ray graduated from Manchester High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After 47 years at Tecumseh Products Company, Ray retired as vice president of materials. He was also a member of Tipton Community Church, The Centre and Tecumseh American Legion, and a former member of the Tecumseh Country Club, Farm Bureau and Tipton Grange.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 72 years, Marian, and their three children, Debra Barron of Union City, Ernest (Lisa) Stockinger of California and Pam (Tom) Howard of Adrian. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren (Adam Stockinger, Amy Stockinger, Jennifer (Gary) Dumas, Kelly (Bene) Simpson-Ruiz, DJ (Christa) Barron, Jason Williams, Kristin (Josh) Silberhorn and Nicole Howard) and 10 great-grandchildren (Lauren, Alec, Everett, Kollin, Kayla, Haily, Lucas, Emalyn, Logan, and Audrey). Ray was preceeded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.
Ray truly lived a blessed life - he saw the good in everything. He enjoyed roller skating in his youth, but continued to stay active after retirement by tinkering in the yard, taking bike rides and making sure Grandma (Marian) was at her hair appointment every Friday - regardless of the weather. Raymond was a true legend to more than just his family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Tipton Community Church; 9240 Tipton Highway, Tipton. A memorial service will then begin at 2 p.m., and burial will follow at Tipton Cemetery with military honors performed by Tecumseh American Legion Post #34 and Tecumseh VFW Post #4187 Honor Guard Team.
Please join us for a dinner following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tipton Community Church and/or Hospice of Lenawee.
Condolences may be offered online at: www.pursefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019