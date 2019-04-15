Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tipton Community Church
9240 Tipton Highway
Tipton, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Tipton Community Church
9240 Tipton Highwa
Tipton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Stockinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Stockinger


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond L. Stockinger Obituary
TIPTON - Raymond L. Stockinger, age 92, passed away April 13, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home, Adrian.

Raymond L. Stockinger was born May 9, 1926, in Manchester, the son of Ernest and Gertrude (Blowers) Stockinger. On June 7, 1947, he married Marian Buss in Chelsea. She survives. Ray graduated from Manchester High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After 47 years at Tecumseh Products Company, Ray retired as vice president of materials. He was also a member of Tipton Community Church, The Centre and Tecumseh American Legion, and a former member of the Tecumseh Country Club, Farm Bureau and Tipton Grange.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 72 years, Marian, and their three children, Debra Barron of Union City, Ernest (Lisa) Stockinger of California and Pam (Tom) Howard of Adrian. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren (Adam Stockinger, Amy Stockinger, Jennifer (Gary) Dumas, Kelly (Bene) Simpson-Ruiz, DJ (Christa) Barron, Jason Williams, Kristin (Josh) Silberhorn and Nicole Howard) and 10 great-grandchildren (Lauren, Alec, Everett, Kollin, Kayla, Haily, Lucas, Emalyn, Logan, and Audrey). Ray was preceeded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.

Ray truly lived a blessed life - he saw the good in everything. He enjoyed roller skating in his youth, but continued to stay active after retirement by tinkering in the yard, taking bike rides and making sure Grandma (Marian) was at her hair appointment every Friday - regardless of the weather. Raymond was a true legend to more than just his family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Tipton Community Church; 9240 Tipton Highway, Tipton. A memorial service will then begin at 2 p.m., and burial will follow at Tipton Cemetery with military honors performed by Tecumseh American Legion Post #34 and Tecumseh VFW Post #4187 Honor Guard Team.

Please join us for a dinner following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tipton Community Church and/or Hospice of Lenawee.

Condolences may be offered online at: www.pursefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now