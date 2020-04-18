Home

Raymond Lawrence Mossing


1922 - 2020
Raymond Lawrence Mossing Obituary
CAMDEN, Tenn. - Raymond Lawrence Mossing, 97, of Camden, Tenn., passed away Sunday, March 29, at his residence.

Private graveside services were held Thursday, April 2, at the Camden City Cemetery. Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home of Camden was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Mossing was born June 27, 1922, in Fulton County, Ohio, to the late Edward L. Mossing and Hazel Smalley Mossing and raised in Adrian, Mich.

He was a retired lieutenant commander from the U.S. Navy Supply Corps. He attended Penn State and received his Navy commission from the University of Pennsylvania. He served on the USS Waldron and the USS Saratoga.

After retirement, he was a stockbroker in Memphis and later a tax auditor with the Tennessee Department of Employment. He was a member of SAE fraternity and several Navy alumni associations and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Tunney Mossing; a brother, Edward Mossing; and a sister, Vivian Mull.

He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Douglas of Camden and Linda (David) McCorkendale of Hollister, Mo.; six grandchildren, Allan (Amber) Douglas, Jason Douglas, Bonnie (Parker) Batey, Sara McCorkendale, James (Dawn) McCorkendale and Kelley McCorkendale; 10 great-grandchildren, Will, Pete, Jack, Ansley, Benton, Grace, Denver, Keaton, River and Weston; and three nieces, Mary Ann, Betsy Jo and Melissa.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
