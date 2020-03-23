|
MANITOU BEACH – Raymond Ziegmont Kroswek, age 88, of Manitou Beach passed away on March 19, 2020, at the VA hospital in Ann Arbor following his battle with cancer.
A funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary on the Lake, Manitou Beach, Mich.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church, Hospice of Lenawee or VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System.
