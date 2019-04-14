Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
ADRIAN - Rebecca Ann Brownfield passed away on April 12, 2019.

Funeral services for Rebecca will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Greg Burdine officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
