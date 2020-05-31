ADRIAN - Rebecca Ann Lay, age 69, of Adrian passed away on May 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving and caring family and caregivers.
In addition, Elara Caring Hospice supported the care of Becky during this time.
Becky was born on Feb. 27, 1951, in Hudson to Edward P. and Norma J. (Burger) Hackett. On May 29, 1971, in Hudson, Becky married Earl Lay and he survives.
Becky owned and managed Prestige Title Company in Adrian. Becky was a member of the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, where she was a member of the funeral luncheon committee. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors. When not working, she enjoyed her family, Detroit Tiger games with her sisters, traveling, and outside gardening.
In addition to her husband, Earl, she is survived by her son, Chris (Nici) Lay; three brothers, Robert, Anthony (Karen) and Michael (Tina) Hackett; two sisters, Claudia Bradley and Julie Hackett; and one grandson, Denver.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Lynn Lay, and her parents.
The Funeral Liturgy for Rebecca will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus. Please call the funeral home for times; seating is limited. Public visitation is Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. We will be following CDC protocol of social distancing and monitoring the amount of people in and out of the building.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to ALS of Michigan or to Elara Caring Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.