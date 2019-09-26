Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Jean Church

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Jean Church Obituary
ADRIAN - Rebecca Jean Church left this world and returned to the loving arms of Her Lord on Sept. 24, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Autumn, Amber and Cole. She will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian with Pastor David Luke officiating. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A full obituary can be viewed online at PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.