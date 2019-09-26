|
|
ADRIAN - Rebecca Jean Church left this world and returned to the loving arms of Her Lord on Sept. 24, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Autumn, Amber and Cole. She will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian with Pastor David Luke officiating. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A full obituary can be viewed online at PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019