|
|
BRITTON - Reece Gordon Britten passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
He was born March 22, 1993, in Sylvania, Ohio, at Flower Hospital to Robert and Michelle (Gubbe) Britten. Reece was loved by everyone he knew. He had a heart for everyone and an amazing sense of humor. He was an avid video game enthusiast who loved playing games online with his cousin Cody and friends. He enjoyed being out in nature fishing and hunting with his Dad and Uncle Charlie. Reece loved to spend time with his family and friends laughing or simply hanging out. He took his role of big brother seriously and would always tease his sister Samantha with "does your face hurt?" His laugh was infectious and amazing. Reece will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Reece was a 2012 graduate of Blissfield High School. He attended Washtenaw Community College for motorcycle repair technician.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Michelle and Nathan Sharrock, and sister, Samantha Sharrock, of Britton; stepmother, Cindy Britten of Adrian; grandmothers, Mary Ann Britten of Adrian and Floryann Sharrock of Britton; grandparents, Kenneth and Marsha Gubbe of Britton; aunts and uncles, Diane and Charlie Burns of Clarkston, Mich., Susan and Michael Mulski of Nashua, N.H., Craig and Karin Britten of Snohomish, Wash., Shawn Wells, Marie Gubbe of Britton, Melanee and Michael Wilkie of Britton, Abe Sharrock and Marvin Sharrock of Deerfield, and Guy Waggoner of Palmyra; and many cherished cousins and extended relatives.
Reece was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Britten, and grandfathers, Gordon E. Britten and Marvin Sharrock.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield. There will be visitation on Monday at Bethany Assembly at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Funeral services for Reece will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Bethany Assembly in Adrian with pastor Ron Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Addiction and mental illness is real and there is no shame in asking for help. Suicide prevention hotline: 800-273-8255.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019