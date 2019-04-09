Home

ADRIAN - Refugio Rodriguez, age 78, of Adrian passed away March 30, 2019.

He was born Nov. 20, 1940. Rufus was a veteran of the U.S Army and retired from Dura Automotive.

He was the father of Adam (Kim) Rodriguez, Refugio Rodriguez Jr., Suzette (Larry) Frederick, Cindy Madison and Anita Rincon. His surviving siblings are Cecelia Snyder, Israel Rodriguez, Rachel Rodriguez, Maria Olga Hine, John Rodriguez, Luther Rosebaro and Daniel Rosebaro. He was preceded in death by sisters Maria Lopez and Rita Rodriguez; a grandson, Eli Rincon; and his parents, Marcelina Flores Rodriguez and Trinidad Rodriguez.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Neighborhood Church, 737 E. Beecher St., Adrian. Family and friends are also invited to meet after the service from 3 to 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 97, 904 N. Main St., Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
